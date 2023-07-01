The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals opening the year with a game versus the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

B.J. Hill Injury Status

Hill is currently not listed as injured.

B.J. Hill 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 68 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

B.J. Hill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Steelers 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 3 @Jets 0.5 0.0 4 0 1 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 5 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 0.5 1.0 6 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Titans 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 14 Browns 0.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 Ravens 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Wild Card Ravens 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Divisional @Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Championship Game @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

