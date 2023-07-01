You can wager on player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Gleyber Torres and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (4-5) for his 16th start of the season.

He has four quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Flaherty has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 19 6.1 10 6 6 5 1 vs. Giants Jun. 13 4.1 10 6 6 3 3 at Rangers Jun. 7 6.0 3 0 0 8 5 at Pirates Jun. 2 5.1 6 1 1 6 1 at Guardians May. 27 7.0 7 1 1 4 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 42 RBI (87 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .285/.374/.489 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 82 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 22 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .274/.322/.485 so far this year.

Arenado enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 33 walks and 32 RBI (73 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.323/.415 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI (75 total hits).

He has a slash line of .269/.357/.430 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

