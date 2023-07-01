Chris Evans' 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Chris Evans Injury Status

Evans is currently not on the injured list.

Chris Evans 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD 4 TAR, 3 REC, 38 YDS, 1 TD

Chris Evans Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 9.80 428 98 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 32.95 319 89 2023 ADP - 455 113

Other Bengals Players

Chris Evans 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Jets 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 4 Dolphins 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 0 0 0 1 26 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0 0 0 1 8 1

