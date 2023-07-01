Denmark Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Denmark is +1000 to top Group D of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +5000 to win the tournament).
Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Denmark: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+5000
|13
|2
|Odds to Win Group D
|+1000
|16
|2
Denmark: Last World Cup Performance
Denmark wasn't among the 24 teams at the 2019 World Cup in France.
Bet on Denmark to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Denmark: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|China
|July 22
|8:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|England
|July 28
|4:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Haiti
|August 1
|7:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Denmark Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Emma Faerge
|22
|-
|-
|Pernille Harder
|30
|10
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Luna Gewitz
|29
|18
|-
|Rikke Sevecke
|27
|4
|-
|Caroline Pleidrup
|22
|-
|-
|Kathrine Larsen
|30
|22
|Broendby IF (Denmark)
|Maja Bay Ostergaard
|25
|-
|FC Thy - Thistedq (Denmark)
|Freja Rosenkrans Thisgaard
|20
|1
|-
|Lene Christensen
|23
|1
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Karen Holmgaard
|24
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Sofie Svava
|22
|23
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Kathrine Kuhl
|20
|15
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Sofie Junge Pedersen
|31
|13
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Nicoline Sorensen
|25
|14
|Everton FC (England)
|Frederikke Thogersen
|27
|15
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Amalie Vangsgaard
|26
|-
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Emma Snerle
|22
|8
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Josefine Hasbo
|21
|-
|Harvard University (United States)
|Karoline Olesen
|18
|-
|-
|Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen
|34
|7
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Katrine Veje
|32
|11
|Everton FC (England)
|Sara Gedsted Thrige Andersen
|27
|2
|-
|Signe Bruun
|25
|20
|-
|Rikke Madsen
|25
|17
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Mille Gejl Jensen
|23
|21
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.