Derrick Henry: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans opening the year with a bout versus the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Derrick Henry Injury Status
Henry is currently listed as active.
Derrick Henry 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|349 CAR, 1,538 YDS (4.4 YPC), 13 TD
|41 TAR, 33 REC, 398 YDS, 0 TD
Derrick Henry Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|269.76
|14
|3
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|223.38
|27
|2
|2023 ADP
|-
|11
|6
Derrick Henry 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|21
|82
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|13
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|20
|85
|1
|5
|58
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|22
|114
|1
|3
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|28
|102
|2
|2
|30
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|30
|128
|0
|3
|10
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|32
|219
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|17
|115
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|19
|53
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|28
|87
|1
|2
|45
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|17
|38
|0
|3
|79
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|11
|30
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|17
|121
|1
|3
|34
|0
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|21
|104
|1
|4
|59
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|23
|126
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|30
|109
|0
|1
|19
|0
