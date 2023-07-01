Drew Sample's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Drew Sample Injury Status

Sample is currently not on the injury report.

Drew Sample 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 2 TAR, 2 REC, -2 YDS, 0 TD

Drew Sample Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points -0.20 776 151 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 13.63 451 84 2023 ADP - 884 136

Other Bengals Players

Drew Sample 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1 1 -4 0

