Irvin Smith Jr. is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cincinnati Bengals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Irvin Smith Jr. Injury Status

Smith is currently listed as active.

Irvin Smith Jr. 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 36 TAR, 25 REC, 182 YDS, 2 TD

Irvin Smith Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 30.20 307 47 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 67.61 219 21 2023 ADP - 213 26

Other Bengals Players

Irvin Smith Jr. Next Game Props (vs. the Browns)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 26.5 -111

Irvin Smith Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 5 36 1 Week 3 Lions 6 2 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 23 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 42 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 4 4 7 1 Week 8 Cardinals 4 4 28 0 Week 18 @Bears 3 3 14 0 Wild Card Giants 2 1 3 1

