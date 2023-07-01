Logan Wilson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Logan Wilson is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Cleveland Browns in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Logan Wilson Injury Status
Wilson is currently not listed as injured.
Logan Wilson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|123 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Other Bengals Players
Logan Wilson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|1
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|0.5
|0.0
|17
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|1.0
|0.0
|15
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|1.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
