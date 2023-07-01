The 2023 season win total set for the Louisville Cardinals, eight, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.

Looking to place a futures bet on Louisville's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Louisville Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8 -110 -110 52.4%

Bet on Louisville's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Cardinals' 2022 Performance

Louisville ranked 49th in total offense this year (406.1 yards per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in FBS with 406.1 yards allowed per game.

Louisville owned the 101st-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (205.1 passing yards per game), and it was more effective on defense, ranking 23rd-best with only 197.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Louisville went 5-1 at home last year, but won just two games away from home.

When favorites, the Cards went 5-2. As underdogs, they were 3-3.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Malik Cunningham QB 1,562 YDS (62.4%) / 8 TD / 5 INT

565 RUSH YDS / 12 RUSH TD / 43.5 RUSH YPG Jawhar Jordan RB 815 YDS / 4 TD / 62.7 YPG / 5.7 YPC Tyler Hudson WR 69 REC / 1,034 YDS / 2 TD / 79.5 YPG Tiyon Evans RB 525 YDS / 6 TD / 40.4 YPG / 6.3 YPC Yasir Abdullah LB 50 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK / 2 INT Monty Montgomery LB 57 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 2 INT MoMo Sanogo LB 68 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK YaYa Diaby DL 30 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK

Cardinals' Strength of Schedule

The Cardinals are facing the 104th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

In terms of difficulty, using its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Louisville will be facing the 92nd-ranked conference schedule this year.

Louisville's schedule has five games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (zero against teams with nine or more victories and three against squads that collected less than four wins).

Louisville 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Georgia Tech September 1 - - 2 Murray State September 7 - - 3 @ Indiana September 16 - - 4 Boston College September 23 - - 5 @ NC State September 29 - - 6 Notre Dame October 7 - - 7 @ Pittsburgh October 14 - - 9 Duke October 28 - - 10 Virginia Tech November 4 - - 11 Virginia November 9 - - 12 @ Miami (FL) November 18 - - 13 Kentucky November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.