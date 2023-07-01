Could the Nashville Predators' Luke Evangelista win the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's best rookie)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +6600.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Luke Evangelista's Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +6600 (11th in NHL)

Think Luke Evangelista will win the Calder Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Luke Evangelista 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 31
Time on Ice 13:35 434:43
Goals 0.1 4
Assists 0.4 12
Points 0.5 16
Hits 0.3 10
Takeaways 0.6 18
Giveaways 0.8 24
Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Luke Evangelista's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.