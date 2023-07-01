Malik Willis: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Malik Willis when the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Malik Willis Injury Status
Willis is currently not on the injured list.
Is Willis your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Malik Willis 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|31-for-61 (50.8%), 276 YDS (4.5 YPA), 0 TD, 3 INT
|27 CAR, 123 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Willis and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Malik Willis Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|19.34
|361
|48
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|9.90
|481
|67
|2023 ADP
|-
|447
|47
Other Titans Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Malik Willis 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 2
|@Bills
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|6
|10
|55
|0
|1
|5
|12
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|5
|16
|80
|0
|0
|8
|40
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|3
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|14
|23
|99
|0
|2
|7
|43
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.