Saturday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Astros and the Rangers, who will be sending Hunter Brown and Nathan Eovaldi to the mound, respectively.

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for July 1.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Padres at Reds Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (7-2) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will look to Brandon Williamson (1-1) when the clubs play on Saturday.

SD: Wacha CIN: Williamson 14 (80.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (38.2 IP) 2.90 ERA 5.82 7.7 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Padres at Reds

SD Odds to Win: -160

-160 CIN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 11 runs

Live Stream Padres at Reds

Yankees at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-2) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will look to Jack Flaherty (4-5) when the teams face off on Saturday.

NYY: Severino STL: Flaherty 7 (36 IP) Games/IP 15 (80 IP) 5.25 ERA 4.95 8.0 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -110

-110 NYY Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Yankees at Cardinals

Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (2-4) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Yusei Kikuchi (7-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

BOS: Crawford TOR: Kikuchi 15 (51.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (84 IP) 3.83 ERA 3.75 8.7 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -165

-165 BOS Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Red Sox at Blue Jays

Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will counter with Johan Oviedo (3-8) when the teams face off on Saturday.

MIL: Burnes PIT: Oviedo 16 (94.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (88.2 IP) 4.10 ERA 4.06 8.5 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Pirates

MIL Odds to Win: -145

-145 PIT Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Brewers at Pirates

Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Brown (6-4) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Eovaldi (9-3) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

HOU: Brown TEX: Eovaldi 15 (87 IP) Games/IP 16 (105.1 IP) 3.72 ERA 2.82 10.0 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -140

-140 HOU Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Astros at Rangers

Twins at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (4-4) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish (4-3) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.

MIN: Ober BAL: Bradish 12 (69.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (72 IP) 2.97 ERA 3.75 8.5 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Twins at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Twins at Orioles

Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (4-6) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (6-4) when the teams meet on Saturday.

WSH: Gore PHI: Wheeler 16 (85.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (93.1 IP) 3.89 ERA 3.76 10.9 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -210

-210 WSH Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Nationals at Phillies

White Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller (0-0) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

CHW: Cease OAK: Muller 17 (91.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.04 ERA - 10.8 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Athletics

CHW Odds to Win: -200

-200 OAK Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream White Sox at Athletics

Giants at Mets Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (4-7) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will look to Justin Verlander (2-4) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

SF: DeSclafani NYM: Verlander 16 (90.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (57 IP) 4.28 ERA 4.11 6.9 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Giants at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -145

-145 SF Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Giants at Mets

Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-1) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will give the start to Charlie Morton (7-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

MIA: Pérez ATL: Morton 9 (47 IP) Games/IP 15 (85 IP) 1.34 ERA 3.81 10.3 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Marlins at Braves

Dodgers at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-4) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will look to Daniel Lynch (1-3) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

LAD: Urías KC: Lynch 10 (55.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (36.1 IP) 4.39 ERA 3.96 8.6 K/9 5.9

Live Stream Dodgers at Royals

Rays at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will look to George Kirby (6-7) when the teams face off Saturday.

TB: Glasnow SEA: Kirby 6 (30.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (94 IP) 4.45 ERA 3.26 13.4 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Rays at Mariners

TB Odds to Win: -120

-120 SEA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Rays at Mariners

Guardians at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (4-2) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Marcus Stroman (9-5) when the teams play Saturday.

CLE: Bibee CHC: Stroman 11 (59.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (102 IP) 3.79 ERA 2.47 8.8 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -145

-145 CLE Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Guardians at Cubs

Tigers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (5-5) to the bump as they play the Rockies on Saturday.

DET: Boyd COL: TBD 15 (71 IP) Games/IP - 5.70 ERA - 9.3 K/9 -

Live Stream Tigers at Rockies

Diamondbacks at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (4-4) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson (4-2) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

ARI: Nelson LAA: Anderson 16 (83.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (74.2 IP) 4.97 ERA 5.54 6.3 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -130

-130 ARI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 10 runs

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Angels

