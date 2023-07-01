In Week 5 of the 2023 season, Myles Murphy and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Murphy's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Myles Murphy Injury Status

Murphy is currently not on the injury report.

Myles Murphy 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (1 for loss), 1 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Myles Murphy 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 @Titans 1 1 3 0 0

