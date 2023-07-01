The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 85 home runs.

Fueled by 249 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 409 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .335.

The Reds rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.97 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.459 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (1-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw two innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing two hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In eight starts, Williamson has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Levi Stoudt Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles L 10-3 Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles W 3-1 Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles W 11-7 Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Seth Lugo 7/1/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Williamson Michael Wacha 7/2/2023 Padres - Home Andrew Abbott Yu Darvish 7/3/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals - Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals - Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.