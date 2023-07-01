On Saturday, July 1 at 1:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (37-45) visit the Cincinnati Reds (44-38) at Great American Ball Park. Michael Wacha will get the call for the Padres, while Brandon Williamson will take the mound for the Reds.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +135 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under has been set at 11 runs.

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (7-2, 2.90 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-1, 5.82 ERA)

Reds vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 28 out of the 58 games, or 48.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

San Diego has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and went 2-8 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Reds have come away with 30 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Joey Votto 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Jonathan India - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

