With +12500 odds to win the MVP award this season, Ryan Tannehill is a long shot for the award (28th-best odds in NFL). There are even more things to put money on, too, as he has two different bets available for 2023. We discuss his available odds below.

Want to bet on Ryan Tannehill? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Ryan Tannehill 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +12500 28th Bet $100 to win $12,500 Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Ryan Tannehill Insights

Last year Tannehill collected 2,536 passing yards (211.3 per game) with a 65.2% completion rate (212-of-325), throwing for 13 TDs with six INTs.

Tannehill also helped with his legs, collecting two touchdowns and 8.2 rushing yards per game.

The Titans, who were 28th in the league in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 48.4% of the time while running the ball 51.6% of the time.

It was a tough campaign for Tennessee in terms of passing last season, as it ranked third-worst in passing offense (171.4 passing yards per game) and worst in passing defense (274.8 passing yards per game allowed).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Titans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derrick Henry +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Ryan Tannehill +12500 (28th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Harold Landry +10000 (28th in NFL) DeAndre Hopkins +8000 (37th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (45th in NFL) Denico Autry +25000 (71st in NFL) Treylon Burks +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.