Tee Higgins: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Tee Higgins is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Cincinnati Bengals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Tee Higgins Injury Status
Higgins is currently not on the injury report.
Tee Higgins 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|109 TAR, 74 REC, 1,029 YDS, 7 TD
Tee Higgins Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|146.90
|67
|17
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|147.55
|72
|13
|2023 ADP
|-
|29
|13
Tee Higgins 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|2
|2
|27
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|10
|6
|71
|1
|Week 3
|@Jets
|7
|5
|93
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|9
|7
|124
|1
|Week 6
|@Saints
|9
|6
|47
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|7
|5
|93
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|6
|3
|49
|1
|Week 9
|Panthers
|8
|7
|60
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|13
|9
|148
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|9
|7
|114
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|5
|3
|35
|1
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|8
|5
|33
|1
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|9
|8
|128
|1
|Week 18
|Ravens
|7
|1
|7
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|6
|4
|37
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|4
|3
|28
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|11
|6
|83
|1
