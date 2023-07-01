TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on July 1 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .309 with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Friedl has recorded a hit in 39 of 59 games this year (66.1%), including 20 multi-hit games (33.9%).

He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 19 games this season (32.2%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 of 59 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .293 AVG .324 .383 OBP .371 .525 SLG .444 12 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 10 22/13 K/BB 20/8 7 SB 7

Padres Pitching Rankings