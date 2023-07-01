Tre Avery's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Tennessee Titans against the New Orleans Saints. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Tre Avery Injury Status

Avery is currently not on the injury report.

Tre Avery 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 9 Pass Def.

Tre Avery 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 0.0 1.0 1 0 2 Week 12 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 2 Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 7 0 2 Week 16 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 17 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 7 0 2 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

