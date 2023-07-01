Trey Hendrickson is +8000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 24th-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Want to bet on Trey Hendrickson? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Trey Hendrickson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +8000 24th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Trey Hendrickson Insights

Hendrickson was on the field for 15 games, collecting 8.0 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bengals were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by totaling 265 passing yards per game. They ranked 23rd on defense (229.1 passing yards allowed per game).

Cincinnati was a bottom-five run offense last season, ranking fourth-worst with 95.5 rushing yards per contest. On defense, it ranked seventh in the NFL (106.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Bengals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Joe Burrow +600 (1st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Ja'Marr Chase +15000 (31st in NFL) +1000 (1st in NFL) Trey Hendrickson +8000 (24th in NFL) Sam Hubbard +10000 (28th in NFL) Tee Higgins +8000 (37th in NFL) Joe Mixon +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Boyd +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.