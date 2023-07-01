Treylon Burks is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Tennessee Titans kick off their season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Treylon Burks Injury Status

Burks is currently listed as active.

Treylon Burks 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 54 TAR, 33 REC, 444 YDS, 1 TD

Treylon Burks Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 61.10 212 77 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 103.30 148 42 2023 ADP - 104 42

Treylon Burks 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 5 3 55 0 Week 2 @Bills 6 4 47 0 Week 3 Raiders 2 1 13 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 14 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 3 24 0 Week 11 @Packers 8 7 111 0 Week 12 Bengals 6 4 70 0 Week 13 @Eagles 1 1 25 1 Week 16 Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 8 4 66 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 7 4 19 0

