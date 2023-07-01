Western Kentucky 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A strong season is a possibility for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in 2023, given their win total over/under of 8.5.
Western Kentucky Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|8.5
|+110
|-135
|47.6%
Hilltoppers' 2022 Performance
- On the offensive side of the ball, Western Kentucky was a top-25 unit last season, ranking seventh-best in FBS by compiling 497.5 yards per game. It ranked 73rd on defense (383.9 yards allowed per game).
- Western Kentucky ranked 83rd in pass defense last season (235.6 passing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking second-best in FBS with 352.4 passing yards per game.
- WKU had four wins at home last year and four on the road.
- As underdogs the Toppers picked up only one win (1-3). When favored they went 8-2.
Western Kentucky's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Austin Reed
|QB
|4,748 YDS (64.6%) / 40 TD / 11 INT
232 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 16.6 RUSH YPG
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|101 REC / 1,295 YDS / 11 TD / 92.5 YPG
|Daewood Davis
|WR
|65 REC / 882 YDS / 7 TD / 63.0 YPG
|Jaylen Hall
|WR
|67 REC / 867 YDS / 6 TD / 61.9 YPG
|Jaques Evans
|LB
|77 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 9.0 SACK
|Derrick Smith
|DB
|60 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Kahlef Hailassie
|DB
|38 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Kaleb Oliver
|DB
|36 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 4 INT
Hilltoppers' Strength of Schedule
- The Hilltoppers will have the seventh-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total from last year (55).
- Western Kentucky is playing the 12th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).
- Western Kentucky has a schedule that includes five games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and two of them notched less than four wins).
Western Kentucky 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|South Florida
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Houston Christian
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Ohio State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Troy
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Middle Tennessee
|September 28
|-
|-
|6
|@ Louisiana Tech
|October 5
|-
|-
|8
|@ Jacksonville State
|October 17
|-
|-
|9
|Liberty
|October 24
|-
|-
|10
|@ UTEP
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|New Mexico State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Sam Houston
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Florida International
|November 25
|-
|-
