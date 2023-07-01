With +3000 odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Will Levis is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (11th-best odds in NFL).

Want to bet on Will Levis? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Will Levis 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Will Levis Insights

The Titans threw the football on 48.4% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 51.6% of the time. Their offense was 28th in the league in points scored.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in passing offense (171.4 passing yards per game) and worst in passing defense (274.8 passing yards per game allowed) last year.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Titans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derrick Henry +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Ryan Tannehill +12500 (28th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Harold Landry +10000 (28th in NFL) DeAndre Hopkins +8000 (37th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (45th in NFL) Denico Autry +25000 (71st in NFL) Treylon Burks +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.