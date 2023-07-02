On Sunday, Jake Fraley (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Morejon. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon

Adrian Morejon TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .278 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Fraley has had an RBI in 31 games this year (47.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 20 of 65 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .282 AVG .272 .344 OBP .376 .496 SLG .467 13 XBH 8 6 HR 5 24 RBI 26 24/10 K/BB 15/15 7 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings