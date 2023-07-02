Yu Darvish takes the mound for the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.0 home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 86 total home runs.

Cincinnati's .413 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Reds' .256 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (414 total, 5.0 per game).

The Reds are fourth in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Reds' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.

Cincinnati has a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.459).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Abbott is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Abbott will try to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Orioles L 10-3 Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles W 3-1 Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles W 11-7 Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Seth Lugo 7/1/2023 Padres L 12-5 Home Brandon Williamson Michael Wacha 7/2/2023 Padres - Home Andrew Abbott Yu Darvish 7/3/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals - Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals - Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes

