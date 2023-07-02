Bookmakers have listed player props for Juan Soto and others when the Cincinnati Reds host the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 78 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .274/.423/.502 slash line so far this year.

Soto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Reds Jun. 30 3-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

