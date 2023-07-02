The San Diego Padres (38-45) match up with the Cincinnati Reds (44-39), after Manny Machado went deep twice in a 12-5 victory over the Reds, at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (4-0) for the Reds and Yu Darvish (5-6) for the Padres.

Reds vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (4-0, 1.21 ERA) vs Darvish - SD (5-6, 4.84 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds will send Abbott (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.21, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .944 in five games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Abbott will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made five appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

The Padres are sending Darvish (5-6) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.84 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, June 22 against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over 14 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.

Darvish has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Darvish will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

