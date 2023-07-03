The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .143 with three home runs and five walks.

In three of 11 games this season (27.3%), Votto has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In three games this season (27.3%), Votto has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 .192 AVG .000 .364 OBP .100 .538 SLG .000 3 XBH 0 3 HR 0 7 RBI 1 10/4 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings