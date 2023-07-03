Monday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (34-49) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (45-39) at 6:05 PM ET (on July 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have won 13, or 65%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Cincinnati has won 13 of its 20 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Cincinnati has scored 418 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.99).

Reds Schedule