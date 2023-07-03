The Cincinnati Reds (45-39) and the Washington Nationals (34-49) will match up in the series opener on Monday, July 3 at Nationals Park, with Luke Weaver pitching for the Reds and Jake Irvin taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:05 PM ET.

The Reds are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (-105). The contest's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.96 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-4, 4.91 ERA)

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 13, or 65%, of those games.

The Reds have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Reds were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 31, or 40.3%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 30 times in 75 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Reds vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Joey Votto 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

