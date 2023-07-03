Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .706 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Padres.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 84 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .502.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

In 66.7% of his 81 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Steer has picked up an RBI in 42.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (46.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .293 AVG .273 .395 OBP .353 .497 SLG .507 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 25 29/22 K/BB 35/17 7 SB 2

