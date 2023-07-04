Curt Casali is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 26, when he went 0-for-3 against the Orioles.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is batting .162 with two doubles and 11 walks.

In 11 of 30 games this season, Casali has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In five games this season, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .194 AVG .132 .310 OBP .267 .222 SLG .158 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 9/5 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings