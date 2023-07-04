Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 11:05 AM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .154 with four home runs and five walks.
- This year, Votto has totaled at least one hit in four of 12 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in three games this season (25.0%), homering in 8.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (33.3%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|.192
|AVG
|.077
|.364
|OBP
|.143
|.538
|SLG
|.308
|3
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|10/4
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.93), 64th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
