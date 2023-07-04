Jonathan India -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 4 at 11:05 AM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

India has recorded a hit in 59 of 85 games this season (69.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.2%).

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

India has driven home a run in 28 games this year (32.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .288 AVG .216 .385 OBP .298 .462 SLG .353 17 XBH 11 5 HR 6 25 RBI 20 31/19 K/BB 39/14 7 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings