Jonathan India -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 4 at 11:05 AM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
  • India has recorded a hit in 59 of 85 games this season (69.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • India has driven home a run in 28 games this year (32.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 41
.288 AVG .216
.385 OBP .298
.462 SLG .353
17 XBH 11
5 HR 6
25 RBI 20
31/19 K/BB 39/14
7 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.93 ERA ranks 60th, 1.541 WHIP ranks 64th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.
