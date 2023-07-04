Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman and his .440 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Nationals Player Props
|Reds vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Nationals
|Reds vs Nationals Odds
|Reds vs Nationals Prediction
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .262 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 63.8% of his 58 games this season, Newman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (5.2%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Newman has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this season (18 of 58), with two or more RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 58 games (36.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.248
|AVG
|.279
|.289
|OBP
|.354
|.371
|SLG
|.384
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|11
|20/6
|K/BB
|8/10
|5
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (5-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.93 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.93 ERA ranks 60th, 1.541 WHIP ranks 64th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.