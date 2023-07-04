Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel (.304 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .242 with eight doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in 31 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Senzel has had an RBI in 22 games this season (40.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (36.4%), including five multi-run games (9.1%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.219
|AVG
|.271
|.263
|OBP
|.380
|.314
|SLG
|.424
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|14
|29/6
|K/BB
|18/15
|3
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.93 ERA ranks 60th, 1.541 WHIP ranks 64th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
