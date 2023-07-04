Top Player Prop Bets for Padres vs. Angels on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani and others when the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Angels at PETCO Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Padres vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Musgrove Stats
- The Padres will send Joe Musgrove (6-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Musgrove will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 29
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 18
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Musgrove's player props with BetMGM.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 77 walks and 46 RBI (81 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.426/.500 so far this season.
- Soto has recorded a base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 99 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs, 47 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .303/.390/.664 so far this season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani or other Angels players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.