Tuesday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (34-50) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (46-39) at 11:05 AM ET (on July 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Brett Kennedy for the Reds and Patrick Corbin (5-9) for the Nationals.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 14 (66.7%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 9-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored 421 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule