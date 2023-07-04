Reds vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (34-50) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (46-39) at 11:05 AM ET (on July 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Brett Kennedy for the Reds and Patrick Corbin (5-9) for the Nationals.
Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Nationals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and won both contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 14 (66.7%) of those contests.
- Cincinnati has a record of 9-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati has scored 421 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|@ Orioles
|W 11-7
|Luke Weaver vs Kyle Gibson
|June 30
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Seth Lugo
|July 1
|Padres
|L 12-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Michael Wacha
|July 2
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Adrian Morejon
|July 3
|@ Nationals
|W 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Jake Irvin
|July 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Brett Kennedy vs Patrick Corbin
|July 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Josiah Gray
|July 6
|@ Nationals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Colin Rea
|July 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Teheran
