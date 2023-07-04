After batting .256 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 11:05 AM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .306 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 41 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.7%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has driven in a run in 19 games this season (30.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .287 AVG .324 .371 OBP .380 .509 SLG .441 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 10 24/13 K/BB 20/9 7 SB 7

Nationals Pitching Rankings