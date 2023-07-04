Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 11:05 AM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 52 of 79 games this year (65.8%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (26.6%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games.
- In 41.8% of his games this year (33 of 79), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.259
|AVG
|.272
|.344
|OBP
|.341
|.388
|SLG
|.388
|8
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|18
|38/17
|K/BB
|48/14
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.75).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.93), 64th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
