Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals at the moment have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +900.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- The Bengals and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.
- Cincinnati put up 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 16th, surrendering 335.7 yards per contest.
- The Bengals posted a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 away last year.
- Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.
- In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 8-3.
Bengals Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.
- Burrow also rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 814 yards (58.1 per game).
- Also, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.
- In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).
- Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
- Logan Wilson totaled one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
