Fever vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (5-11), on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Target Center, will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (7-9). This game is at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Lynx matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Fever vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-1.5)
|165
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-1.5)
|165.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-1.5)
|165.5
|-130
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lynx (-1.5)
|165.5
|-120
|-110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Fever vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Lynx have put together an 8-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Fever have put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Indiana has an ATS record of 9-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
- In the Lynx's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 15 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.