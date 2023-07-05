How to Watch the Fever vs. Lynx Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of the WNBA's best players will be on display when Napheesa Collier (22.0 points per game, third in league) and the Minnesota Lynx (7-9) welcome in Kelsey Mitchell (17.6, 14th) and the Indiana Fever (5-11) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Fever vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Fever vs. Lynx
- Indiana's 81.8 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 83.9 Minnesota allows.
- Indiana's 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Minnesota has allowed to its opponents.
- The Fever have put together a 3-5 straight-up record in games they shoot above 44.3% from the field.
- Indiana is knocking down 32.2% of its shots from deep, which is 4.1 percentage points fewer than the 36.3% Minnesota's opponents are averaging on the season.
- The Fever are 2-3 when shooting over 36.3% as a team from three-point range.
- Minnesota and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 0.9 fewer rebounds per game.
Fever Recent Performance
- The Fever have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, posting 82.4 points per contest, 0.6 more than their season average of 81.8.
- Over its past 10 games, Indiana is making 5.6 treys per game, 0.8 fewer threes than its season average (6.4). It also has a lower three-point percentage over its last 10 games (30.4%) compared to its season average (32.2%).
