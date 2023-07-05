Wednesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (34-51) versus the Cincinnati Reds (47-39) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 5.

The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft (3-6, 6.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (6-6, 3.30 ERA).

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have won 15 out of the 22 games, or 68.2%, in which they've been favored.

Cincinnati has a record of 9-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Cincinnati has scored 429 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule