Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Spencer Steer and his .545 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (164 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals and Josiah Gray on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 89 hits and an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .505.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 83 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.2% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.293
|AVG
|.291
|.395
|OBP
|.368
|.497
|SLG
|.513
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|29/22
|K/BB
|35/18
|7
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gray (6-6) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 19th, 1.385 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
