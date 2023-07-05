TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Nationals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .304.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 42 of 63 games this season (66.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.2% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (36.5%), including seven multi-run games (11.1%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.287
|AVG
|.319
|.371
|OBP
|.373
|.509
|SLG
|.431
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|10
|24/13
|K/BB
|22/9
|7
|SB
|8
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (6-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 19th, 1.385 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.
