Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with four home runs, five walks and eight RBI), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Nationals.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .205 with five home runs and six walks.
- Votto has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this year (38.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 30.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 13), and 9.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Votto has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|.192
|AVG
|.222
|.364
|OBP
|.300
|.538
|SLG
|.556
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Nationals will send Gore (4-7) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 47th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh.
