Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Read More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has seven doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .227.

Maile has recorded a hit in 16 of 35 games this season (45.7%), including four multi-hit games (11.4%).

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has picked up an RBI in six games this season (17.1%), with more than one RBI in four of them (11.4%).

He has scored in nine games this season (25.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .167 AVG .324 .224 OBP .378 .241 SLG .676 2 XBH 8 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 19/3 K/BB 9/3 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings