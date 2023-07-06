Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile has seven doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .227.
  • Maile has recorded a hit in 16 of 35 games this season (45.7%), including four multi-hit games (11.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maile has picked up an RBI in six games this season (17.1%), with more than one RBI in four of them (11.4%).
  • He has scored in nine games this season (25.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.167 AVG .324
.224 OBP .378
.241 SLG .676
2 XBH 8
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
19/3 K/BB 9/3
1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Gore (4-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.48 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 47th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
