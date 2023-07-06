On Thursday, Nick Senzel (.478 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Nationals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .241.

Senzel has had a hit in 32 of 56 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.2%).

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel has driven home a run in 23 games this season (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 21 games this year (37.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .219 AVG .267 .263 OBP .371 .314 SLG .444 6 XBH 8 2 HR 4 14 RBI 17 29/6 K/BB 18/15 3 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings