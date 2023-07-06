How to Watch the Reds vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will take the field on Thursday at Nationals Park against MacKenzie Gore, who gets the start for the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.
Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington D.C.
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 94 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati is 10th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Cincinnati has scored 438 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .339.
- The Reds rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined 1.446 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (1-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He has one quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Williamson has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Padres
|L 12-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Michael Wacha
|7/2/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Adrian Morejon
|7/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jake Irvin
|7/4/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Away
|Brett Kennedy
|Patrick Corbin
|7/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Josiah Gray
|7/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Colin Rea
|7/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Julio Teheran
|7/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
