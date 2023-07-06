Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will take the field on Thursday at Nationals Park against MacKenzie Gore, who gets the start for the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 94 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 10th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Cincinnati has scored 438 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .339.

The Reds rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.446 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (1-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings against the San Diego Padres.

He has one quality starts in nine chances this season.

Williamson has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Padres L 12-5 Home Brandon Williamson Michael Wacha 7/2/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Andrew Abbott Adrian Morejon 7/3/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals W 9-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals - Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away - Julio Teheran 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home - -

